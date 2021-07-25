A10 Networks (ATEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $880.90 million, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.