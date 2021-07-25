9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Head to Head Comparison

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 9 Meters Biopharma and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 8 0 3.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00

9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 342.48%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $0.84, indicating a potential downside of 33.33%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -120.30% -81.23% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -602.96% N/A -46.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$61.50 million ($0.58) -1.95 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $5.42 million 27.69 -$40.38 million ($0.47) -2.68

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than 9 Meters Biopharma. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 9 Meters Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals beats 9 Meters Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS. It also develops NM-102, a small molecule peptide; NM-003, a proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-2; and NM-004, a double-cleaved mesalamine with an immunomodulator for rare and/or orphan indications. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration with the Duke Clinical Research Institute to support the clinical development of NM-002. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. The company was formerly known as SuRx, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

