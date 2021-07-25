8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61. 8X8 has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,336 shares of company stock worth $1,719,359. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $40,872,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,832,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $13,788,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

