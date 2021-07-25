8,483 Shares in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $42.39 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.