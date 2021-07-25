8,434 Shares in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,434 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,818,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $28.44 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.14.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.