7,342 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,094,000 after buying an additional 14,431,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after buying an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,483,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,180,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $3,254,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,022,639 shares of company stock valued at $43,905,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.17. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

