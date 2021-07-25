667,882 Shares in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 667,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $36,000,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $19,239,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $15,474,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,439,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $36.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

