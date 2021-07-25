$617.60 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post sales of $617.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $624.98 million and the lowest is $610.23 million. Primerica reported sales of $521.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,584,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Primerica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after buying an additional 114,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRI traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $145.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,339. Primerica has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

