$557.68 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post sales of $557.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $543.82 million to $571.54 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $456.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $8,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $3,680,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares during the period. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 94,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.90. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.