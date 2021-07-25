49,611 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000.

NYSEARCA:DRIP opened at $9.46 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $81.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07.

