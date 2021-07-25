48,199 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,250,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,000,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,294,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

