$451.68 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post sales of $451.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.20 million. Premier reported sales of $342.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 460,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

