$38.23 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post sales of $38.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.10 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $130.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $193.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 1,403,772 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 960,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 610,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,843,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 804,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,087. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $34.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

