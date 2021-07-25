367,867 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 367,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.38. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

