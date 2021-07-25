348 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of ASML by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

ASML stock opened at $748.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $756.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

