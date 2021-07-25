$341.30 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce $341.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.60 million and the highest is $376.80 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $18.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,705.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 85,474,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,812,168. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

