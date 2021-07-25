32,868 Shares in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFFP shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of TFFP stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 108,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,838. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $235.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

