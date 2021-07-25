$326.78 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report $326.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.35 million. RadNet reported sales of $190.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti increased their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RadNet stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.70. 275,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,699. RadNet has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.50 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in RadNet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in RadNet by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in RadNet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 19.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

