$3.55 EPS Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report earnings per share of $3.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.80. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $14.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $15.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRMT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

CRMT stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.78. 34,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,820. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.87. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $82.48 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 63.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $274,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

