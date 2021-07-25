28,184 Shares in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,184 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,573,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

GWB stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

