$273.47 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to post $273.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.16 million and the lowest is $268.81 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $247.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 1,157,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,621,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

