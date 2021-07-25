$272.59 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce $272.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.38 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $238.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,998. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

