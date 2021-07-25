26,906 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 215,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 29,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,872,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,045,000 after purchasing an additional 270,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,975,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,832,000 after purchasing an additional 691,460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 42.9% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 19,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,227,607 shares of company stock valued at $87,845,344. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.91 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.