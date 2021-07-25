259,480 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 259,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,924,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,513,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,287,000. Himension Fund purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,913,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,726,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

