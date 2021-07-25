$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 329,183 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,325,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 286,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

