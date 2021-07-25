-$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to announce earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full-year earnings of ($7.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.00) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orphazyme A/S.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORPH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen lowered Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. 1,052,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,019. Orphazyme A/S has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $184.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

