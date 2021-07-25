1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $21.10 on Friday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.78.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.