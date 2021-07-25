1irstcoin (FST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,783.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $27,783.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00296483 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

