191,746 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 191,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,000. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.3% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,222,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

