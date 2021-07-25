$19.00 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce $19.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $77.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.50 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of FLMN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 161,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a P/E ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 1.81. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,594 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 7.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

