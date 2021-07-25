18,687 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

