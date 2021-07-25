18,045 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $151.35 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $154.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.56, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

