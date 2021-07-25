146,247 Shares in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 146,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 242.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Grifols by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 94.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRFS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

