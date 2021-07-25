1,390 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $203.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $203.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

