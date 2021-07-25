$13.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce $13.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $9.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $48.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $63.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.37 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 193,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,566. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $786.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

