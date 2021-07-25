129,438 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 129,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.2% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,956. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $106.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

