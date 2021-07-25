112,455 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,455 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,984,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,937. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.03.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

