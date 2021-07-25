107,276 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

