$107.02 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report sales of $107.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.04 million and the lowest is $107.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $103.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $442.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $442.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $485.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.35 million to $491.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Rambus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Rambus by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

