103,748 Shares in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,748 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.20% of MarketWise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $23,988,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $12,139,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTW opened at $10.93 on Friday. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

