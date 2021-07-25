100,000 Shares in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MACQU. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $13,236,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,969,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,952,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,956,000.

Shares of MACQU stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

