100,000 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,292,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,950,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,713,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,570,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCB stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

