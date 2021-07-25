-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVRO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after buying an additional 1,027,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 870,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $5,091,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth $5,078,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,049 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 193,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,344. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $316.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.36.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.