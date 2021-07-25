-$0.60 EPS Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

EPZM stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market cap of $709.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.27. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

