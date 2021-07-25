$0.56 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. First Busey reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of BUSE stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. First Busey has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

