$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CIB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 164,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

