$0.53 EPS Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.34. Terex reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million.

TEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

TEX stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,882. Terex has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Terex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 20.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

