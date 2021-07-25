$0.41 EPS Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Limoneira reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $141,909 over the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67, a PEG ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

