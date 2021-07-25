$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.31. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 20.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $13.99. 62,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,969. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $721.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

