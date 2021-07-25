-$0.21 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.01). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.88. 652,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.87.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

